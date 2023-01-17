Annual Hatton pantomime heads to Scarborough YMCA Theatre

Time to beat the January blues as Hatton Show teams return to the YMCA stage with their much loved and always eagerly anticipated pantomime

Hatton’s pantomimes are well known for their high-octane dance routines, comedy characters, and the mix of humour for audiences both young and old.

This year the company takes to the waves and presents Pirates Of The Caribbean, The Hunt for Treasure Island.

It promises to be a swashbuckling adventure featuring colourful characters and hilarious plot twists and turns.

Join the cutthroat crew of pirates as they take the audience on an intrepid voyage in search of buried treasure.

The pantomime features a talented cast of faces old and new. Kirk Temple aka Krystal is swapping his stilettos and false lashes for a sword and compass to take on the role of Captain Jack, the rum-drinking philandering trickster.

Making his Hattons panto debut as Long John Silver is Callum Marshall.

Cal has gigged in Scarborough for more than 10 years, after singing on cruise ships all over the world. He has joined Hattons as a singing teacher and is thrilled to be a part of this production.

Playing the role of Jim, Hattons are delighted to welcome back local performer Connor Canvess who played Aladdin last year and was a hit with audiences.

Supported by the Hatton Performing Arts show teams providing outstanding dance routines, the cast are working hard to ensure their audiences will be singing along, dancing in the aisles, laughing and ‘ooh arrring’ all the way home!

Pirates Of The Caribbean, The Hunt for Treasure Island is at the YMCA Theatre , St Thomas Stree,t Scarborough, on Friday Janury 2 and Saturday January 28 January at 7.30pm and Sunday January 29 at 2pm.

Tickets are on sale now at the YMCA box office on 01723 506750 and online at ymcatheatre.uk

They cost: adults £12 and con cessions £11.

