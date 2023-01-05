Local musician, music teacher, arranger, composer and musical director Bill Scott has been active in the town’s musical life for many years

The larger and longer-established Scarborough Community Choir meets weekly on Wednesday evenings from 7pm to 9pm at Methodist Central Hall, Queen Street, Scarborough, from now until March 22.

Bill’s smaller Thursday Afternoon Singing Club meets weekly on Thursday afternoons from 2pm to 4pm at Newby and Scalby Community Hall, Scalby Road starting on January 12 through to March 23.

The term culminates with the annual charity gala Concert at Westborough Methodist Church in Scarborough on Saturday March 25.

The choir will be joined by the Sandside Orchestra and Sandside Players, with a second half including a 1940s wartime radio spoof Only When I Chuckle with songs from the period … and a couple of newly written ones.

The spoof was written with musical theatre director and performer Tim Tubbs who will also appear in it.

Its premiere has been delayed because of the pandemic.

“The emphasis,” said Bill, “is always on fun and maximum participation and newcomers are always very welcome.

"Variety is the name of the game and there is something for everyone.

"This term we’ve some exciting music planned, from folk songs to 60s pop, The Beatles to the world premiere of a choral piece On The Fields of Troy specially commissioned by Animated Objects Theatre for their big Odyssey project.”

He has worked at Nottingham Playhouse and Stephen Joseph Theatre, directed his many choirs, Sandside Orchestra and Sandside Players, and been music director for many local productions, including his own musicals Barnaby Rudge, The Eighth Sin, The Inn Of Happiness, Oh, Nell! and Rock On, Henry.