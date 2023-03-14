Kevin Bryan's eclectic mix of CDs

​The latter’s eagerly awaited comeback represents a return to form for Ms Brown, as she found a way to overcome the career threatening loss of her natural singing voice with the aid of the wonders of electronic technology, turning in a creditable synth pop set with creative partner Danny Schogger. For Blues enthusiasts there’s Will Jacobs and Jeremiah Johnson and there’s Cherry Red’s “Deep in the Woods” (photo: Adobe)

Various Artists (Cherry Red)

“Deep in the Woods”

Various Artists (Cherry Red), Deep in the Woods

Interesting three CD boxset exploring the interface there is between traditional folk music and psychedelic studio techniques during the late sixties and the early seventies.

Jeremiah Johnson (Ruf Records)

“Hi-Fi Drive By”

An appetising feast of deliciously funky music making from highly regarded singer-guitarist Jeremiah Johnson, blending elements of rock, blues and country to excellent effect.

Voice of the Beehive (London Records) “Let It Bee”

​Voice of the Beehive (London Records)

“Let It Bee”

This is a typically tuneful CD re-issue from the energised Anglo-American alternative rockers, Voice of the Beehive, including their Top 40 hits, “I Say Nothing” and “Don’t Call Me Baby.”

​Voice of the Beehive (London Records)

Twink (Floating World) “Mr.Rainbow”

​David Carroll (Talking Elephant)

“Bold Reynold”

The Trials of Cato (Self Released) “Gog Magog”

Veteran folk performer David Carroll makes his belated solo debut release with some style, and is aided and abetted by members of Fairport Convention and Gryphon.

​Twink (Floating World)

“Mr.Rainbow”

Here the former Pink Fairies and Pretty Things drummer revisits some gems from his interesting back catalogue, with releases including “The Snake,” “Do It” and “Baron Saturday.”

Julian Taylor (Howling Turtle,Inc.)

“Beyond the Reservoir”

Will Jacobs (Ruf Records) “Goldfish Blues”

A release that features intimate and conversational singer-songwriter fare from Toronto based Julian Taylor, showcasing subtly memorable ditties such as “Seeds” and “100 Proof.”

​The Trials of Cato (Self Released)

“Gog Magog”

Award winning Anglo-Welsh folkies return to the fray with their latest genre busting collection, showcasing skilfully crafted gems such as “Ring of Roses” and “Aberdaron.”

Howard Jones (Cherry Red)

“Live in Japan”

Nostalgic audio-visual package that was recorded during Howard Jones’ creative heyday in the mid eighties, including his live renditions of hits such as “What Is Love?” and “New Song.”

Will Jacobs (Ruf Records)

“Goldfish Blues”

This iws a funky and soulful new offering from Thomas Ruf’s excellent blues label, which showcases the talents of the Chicago born singer and excellent guitarist Will Jacobs.

​Sam Brown (Dunmore Ltd.)

“Number 8”

The “Stop” hit-maker Sam Brown returns to the fray after losing her singing voice in 2007, with the skilful use here of Melodyne software, which helps her to compensate for the loss.

Jeremiah Johnson (Ruf Records) “Hi-Fi Drive By”

David Carroll (Talking Elephant) “Bold Reynold”

Julian Taylor (Howling Turtle,Inc.) “Beyond the Reservoir”

Howard Jones (Cherry Red) “Live in Japan”