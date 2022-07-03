Artist Mary Matthews to showcase work at the Old Town Gallery in August after Covid stopped her original exhibition

Artist, designer and maker Mary Matthews is heading back Bridlington to exhibit her work at the Old Town Gallery. Photo submitted

Her original exhibition opened in March 2020 but quickly fell victim to the lockdown.

Now her collection of creative canvasses, cushions and tea towels will be on display at the High Street venue from Tuesday, August 2 to Wednesday, August 31.

A spokesperson said: “Her coastal-inspired works combine sun-bleached seaside colours or vibrant nautical stripes with favourite motifs from sailing, fishing and days on the beach.

“She has created four new panels especially for the exhibition which explore the idea of Bridlington as a ‘seaside delight’ using strong patterns and colour blocks in a multitude of shades of green and blue to capture the ever-changing elements.