Bradford’s Bad Boy Chiller Crew (BBCC) are MCs Kane, GK and Clive. The trio take influence from the ‘bassline house’ clubbing heritage they grew up with around the North of England as well as emergent UK and US rap.

BBCC have created something of their own new sound, lacing pacey 4x4 bass-quakes with a frantic lyrical fire that veers from infectious ear-worm hooks to wry observational punchlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their debut mixtape Disrespectful peaked at No. 2 in the UK Album Charts.

Bad Boy Chiller Club will perform at Bridlington Spa this summer - tickets go on sale on March 3 at 10am.

Most Popular

Tickets are priced at £30 plus booking fee and go on general sale on Friday 3 March at 10am. Tickets are available to Bridlington Spa membership holders from 10am on Wednesday 1 March.

Tickets can be booked online at bridspa.com, by calling 01262 678258 or in person at the box office at Bridlington Spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad