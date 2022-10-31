The indie band have confirmed that they will play in Bridlington on Sunday 9 July.

Bad Blood features the singles Overjoyed, Bad Blood, Flaws, Pompeii, Laura Palmer, Things We Lost in the Fire and Oblivion.

It’s not the first time the foursome has visited the Yorkshire Coast, as they played at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre in 2018.

The album was recorded in London and produced by Mark Crew and the band's lead singer Dan Smith.

The record debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, has spent three non-consecutive weeks at the top, and is certified triple platinum in the UK. It has also charted on the US Billboard 200, as well as in several other countries. The band have since gone on to sell over 11 million records worldwide and score two further number one albums.

Tickets are priced at £38 plus booking fee and go on sale on Friday 4 November at 10am online, in person at the box office and via phone 01262 678258

Bridlington Spa Membership Holders can access exclusive pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 2 November at 10am. This news comes on the back of legendary Britpop band Pulp announcing that they will open their reunion tour at Bridlington Spa in May next year.