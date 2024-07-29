Katie Melua headlines the third and last concert in the Piano Room Live series at Manchester Opera House

BBC Radio 2’s live music showcase Piano Room is taking its magic on the road for the first time and is on Halifax’s doorstep for three nights.

Joining the headliners – Jamie Cullum, David Gray and Katie Melua – are Jack Savoretti, Haircut 100, Brooke Combe, SAHRA, Nectar Woode and Jake Isaac.

The only stop is Manchester Opera House from Thursday September 12 to Saturday September 14.Hosted by Vernon Kay, Piano Room Live follows BBC Radio 2’s month-long series where pop’s artists perform their best-known tracks alongside covers accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra.Award-winning singer, songwriter, jazz musician, and radio broadcaster Jamie Cullum headlines the first of the series on the Thursday 12th September and will be joined by the soulful sounds of Jack Savoretti and rising star SAHRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Cullum's musical journey is adorned with accolades from receiving numerous top awards and nominations throughout his career, including an Ivor-Novello, two BRIT nominations, a Grammy nomination, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song and multiple ARIA awards for his Radio 2 show. As well as a popular radio host, Cullum remains one of the UK’s most electrifying live acts.

British-Italian singer-songwriter and live favourite, Jack Savoretti has had a music career spanning 20 years. From seven albums, millions of records sold to tour after tour and collaborations with some of the most legendary artists, Jack returned this year with his first ever Italian-Speaking album Miss Italia.

Berlin-born, London based vocalist, composer, and arranger SAHRA trained with Aldeburgh Young Musicians programme and at Trinity Laban Conservatoire.

Exuberating mysticism, she expresses her individuality through stories with her rich and faultless voice all showcased on her acclaimed singles Alone Again and Risk it All.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has won support from the likes of Gilles Peterson and Sara Cox.

Multi-platinum-selling and Ivor Novello-winning David Gray takes the helm on Friday September 13 for a show featuring new wave legends Haircut 100 and Nectar Woode.

David Gray became a household name with his album White Ladder. Over the next two decades, Gray released a string of acclaimed albums and built a reputation for powerful live performances.

Known for hits Favourite Shirts and Love Plus One, platinum- selling Haircut 100 are back after a reunion tour last year, their first in 40 years. Back with original front man Nick Heyward, the London group’s pop magic has never faded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nectar Woode is a Ghanian/English singer/songwriter-producer based in London.

Influenced by the sounds of soul performers, Minnie Riperton and Deniece Williams, Nectar delivers impactful and classic songwriting with her warm, honeyed vocals.

Georgian-British singer-songwriter and musician Katie Melua finishes the series on Saturday September 14 with Brooke Combe and the soulful tones of Jake Isaac.

Katie Melua is one of Britain’s most successful musical artists and has received more than 56 platinum records during her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her blend of jazz, folk, and pop influences has garnered her critical acclaim, commercial success, and a dedicated fanbase worldwide with many classic hits including the Closest Thing To Crazy, Wonderful Life and I Will Be There.

Scotland’s Brooke Combe discovered a love for music aged five. Influenced by the 1990s rhythm and blues played in her mum and dad’s house, as well as the Motown her grandparents would play her, developed a love of great songwriting and vocalists and lyricists.

Recently Brooke released her mixtape Black is The New Gold. She has also supported Jamie Webster, hhe Lathums and Tom Grennan.

London native Jake Isaac began drumming at three and by 19 had become a session musician for a variety of international artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While working in marketing, he pursued songwriting, landing a gig at Glastonbury and signing with Sir Elton John’s Rocket Music.

Jake’s distinctive style has earned him widespread plaudits as a singer and multi-instrumentalist selling out headline shows in the UK and across Europe.

Host Vernon Kay said: “Having such a wide variety of performances by so many different artists in Radio 2’s Piano Room is one of the highlights of presenting mid mornings.

"So I can’t wait to take the series out on the road for the very first time with such an incredible line up and in such a special venue with the BBC Concert Orchestra.”