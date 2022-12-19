The programme will showcase items owned by renowned female pilot Amy Johnson, the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia.

The show will be broadcast on Monday, January 2, at 12.15pm on BBC1 and IPlayer.

Some unusual items in the Amy Johnson collection were recently filmed at the venue, most notably Amy’s pigskin flying bag, her CBE and navigational instruments.

Sewerby Hall is to be featured on Bargain Hunt this January, showcasing their Amy Johnson room.

The programme will also feature an interview with Dr David Marchant, the council’s museum registrar.

Dr Marchant will be seen speaking to the show’s new presenter, Danny Sebastian, and they will discuss in depth about the items themselves and significant events in Amy Johnson’s life.

All the items shown in the programme are currently on display in the Amy Johnson room at Sewerby Hall.