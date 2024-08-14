Steve Wilkinson as Paul McCartney.

One of the world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles are heading to the Yorkshire coast for an unmissable show celebrating one of the Fab Four’s greatest albums.

The Mersey Beatles have wowed fans around the globe for 25 years and they are now bringing their biggest ever UK tour to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, September 14.

Sixty years ago – as Beatlemania gripped the world – The Beatles made their big screen debut with the comedy A Hard Day’s Night. The 1964 movie and accompanying album perfectly captured John, Paul, George and Ringo at their pop peak.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will play the entire A Hard Day’s Night album at their Scarborough show – with a hit-packed collection of Beatle classics.

The band will take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper, a walk down Abbey Road and celebrate the Fab Four’s later work such as Revoution, Get Back and Hey Jude.

The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the venue.

Since leaving The Cavern, the band – Mark Bloor, John, Steven Howard, Paul, Craig McGown, Georg, and Brian Ambrose, Ringo – have toured the world many times over.

Steven said: “It’s going to be a brilliant night at Scarborough Spa when we will be celebrating 60 years of A Hard Day’s Night.

“The album is one of The Beatles’ very best and one which captured them at the peak of their pop powers and we can’t wait to play it in full.

"Not only does the album feature such massive hits as Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night and And I Love Her, but some real fan favourites such as I’m Happy Just To Dance With You and Any Time At All.

“It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love.”

The Mersey Beatles’ unforgettable live shows have won legions of fans including John Lennon’s own family and The British Beatles Fan Club who rate them as "the best Beatles tribute band”.

On stage the band, who this year tour the UK, Ireland, Europe, USA and Australia, exude the inner and outer spirit of the real thing, from the costumes, instruments, Scouse charm and, of course, that unmistakable era-defining Mersey Beat.

Mark said: “Together with the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night this year is the 25th anniversary of The Mersey Beatles – so it’s a double celebration.

“As well as the full A Hard Day’s Night album we will be playing another 25 Beatles classics – covering the hits of Beatlemania to Sgt Pepper and Abbey Road – so there will be something for everyone. So, Scarborough… get your tickets now as it’s going to be a great night.”

Also heading to the Spa this year are English indie rock band Vaccines for a special Grand Hall gig.

Formed in 2010, the band is made up of Justin Haywood-Young, Árni Árnason, Timothy Lanham and Yoann Intonti.

Known for their infectious tunes and high-energy performances, get ready for a night of electrifying music and unbridled enthusiasm.

With infectious guitar riffs and anthemic choruses, The Vaccines are poised to create a memorable experience and unforgettable night of live music.

Having released their sixth studio album back in early 2024, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations, the band are delighted to continue touring this autumn, coming to Scarborough Spa on Wednesday October 30.

Scarborough Spa also welcome UK ragga-metal legends Skindred to the venue.

Last year saw Skindred fight a chart race for the UK Number 1 album spot with their eighth album Smile with the support of the rock and metal community – including messages of support from Metallica, Rage Against The Machine and Disturbed as well as Kerrang!, NME and Metal Hammer – the band landed a career best of number two in the UK album chart.

They also went to reach Number 1 in the Official UK Rock and Metal Charts, the Independent Album Charts, the Official Downloads Chart and the Vinyl Charts, outselling most of the UKs biggest and most established rock artists.

Meanwhile the bands album Smile attests to the enduring power of a band that delivers a good time, every time.

“When I look out into the crowd, whether it’s in a small room or a festival crowd, the one thing I notice above all else is the smiles,” said Skindred's frontman Benji.

Skindred are completed by guitarist Mikey Demus, bassist Daniel Pugsley, and drummer Arya Goggin.

Tickets for Skindred are on sale now.

Tickets for Vaccines go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10am from the Spa website or on 01723 376774.