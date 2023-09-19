News you can trust since 1882
Blue, 5ive, Whigfield, Liberty X and N-Trance to perform at 'adult music' weekend in Filey

Music stars from the 90s and 00s will be heading to Yorkshire later this year for an ‘adult music’ festival at a popular seaside resort.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
Blue, 5ive, Whigfield, Liberty X, and N-Trance are among the names performing at Haven in Filey in November, as part of its first ever Soundwaves festival, which will also be held at it’s Ayr site.

At its Primrose Valley site in Yorkshire, it’s Discover The 2000s event will feature Blue, Liberty X, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv from November 17 to 20, while N-Trance, Five and Wigfield will appear the following weekend (Nov 24 to 27).

It means for the first time, visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds of Haven’s Filey resort while being transported back to the heady days of the 1990s and 2000s.

Richard Abs Breen, Ritchie Neville, Jason Brown, Scott Robinson of 5ive. Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images.
Richard Abs Breen, Ritchie Neville, Jason Brown, Scott Robinson of 5ive. Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images.
    A statement from Haven said: “Holidaymakers can experience exclusive access to Primrose Valley and Craig Tara Holiday Parks in November, at a time in the year when the parks are usually closed to the public. The Soundwave weekend package includes two tickets, the choice of excellent accommodation, access to indoor swimming facilities and food and drink outlets including Burger King, Papa Johns, Slim Chickens plus the ability to book activities and purchase additional Soundwaves tickets.

    “Whether you remember disco classics from the 80s, the golden era of the 90s or pop hits from the noughties, Haven’s Soundwaves promises a weekend of singing, dancing and long-lasting memories, all night long.”

    Tickets cost £59 each.

