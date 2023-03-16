The event will showcase Ricky Hatton and Frank Bruno’s past, with them recounting their incredible careers to a live audience at Bridlington Spa.

The event is the brainchild of Shane Green and business partner Mark Harper who joined forces to form a company called New Wave, dedicated to shining a spotlight on their hometown of Bridlington

Mr Green, said: “Both myself and Mark are Bridlington locals with our own separate businesses. Ironically both me and Mark met at our local boxing gym some 15 years ago.

Frank Bruno (Left), Ricky Hatton (Right) and Shane Green (Centre) are getting ready for the exciting boxing themed event at Bridlington Spa.

“We have always had to travel further afield for sports events- that involves travel costs, accommodation costs, food and hospitality costs, and with the cost of the actual ticket cost itself on top.

“So, we both had an idea of bringing talent to the town directly, as we noticed these events never come to Bridlington.

“We have no former events experience whatsoever and have been very fortunate to work with the Spa in Bridlington who have been fantastic.

“We have gone from just an idea to booking arguably Britain's most loved and followed boxers Frank Bruno and Ricky Hatton.

“Not only do we want to bring awareness of the event itself, but also highlight the support we have had from the town, local businesses and the locals themselves.”

The event will take place on Friday April 13 at Bridlington Spa, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

VIP guests will have the opportunity to have a meet and greet with Ricky and Frank personally, alongside the chance to meet Josh Warrington and Johnny Nelson MBE.

VIP guests will then have a professional photo taken with Ricky and Frank before the evening begins.

Two portraits of both Ricky and Frank will be auctioned off to the highest bidders and 100% of the money will be donated to the Hinge Centre and Bridlington CYP.

There will also be a raffle with a chance to win three unique memorabilia pieces and a punch ball machine with prizes for the top three scores.