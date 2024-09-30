BREAKING: Bryan Adams announces huge ‘Roll With The Punches’ May 2025 UK arena tour
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The tour will see Adams and his band performing across the globe throughout the entire year and follows closely on the heels of his successful ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour.
The tour, which spanned three years, included performances in over sixteen countries across North America, Europe and Asia.
The first dates to be announced for the ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour are nine arena shows throughout the UK. Adams comments, “I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences… We’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!”
ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES 2025 UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES
May 8 th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
May 9 th – Manchester, AO Arena
May 10 th – Leeds, First Direct Arena
May 11 th – Aberdeen, P&J Live
May 13 th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
May 15 th – London, The O2
May 16 th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
May 17 th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
May 18 th – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
Artist pre-sale is available from Wed 2nd Oct at 9:00am for existing members of the Bryan Adams mailing list.
Tickets are available for general sale from Friday 4th Oct at 9:00am: https://bit.ly/BryanAdamsTickets25
Adams, known for energetic stage shows and a career that spans more than four decades, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. In November 2024, he will release his second box set from the Royal Albert Hall, featuring full album live performances of three of his landmark albums, including the 40th Anniversary performance of Reckless.
Pre-order albums here: https://bryanadams.probitymerch.com/
With global hits such as ‘Summer of '69’ and ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’, Bryan Adams remains a beloved figure in rock music and the upcoming ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour promises to deliver more of his signature high-energy performances and timeless rock anthems.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.