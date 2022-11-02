Bridlington church encourages community to dance the night away and raise money for charity
Local church getting community on their feet and dancing to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Emmanuel Church in Bridlington will be holding line dancing lessons every week to help people in the community who lack confidence get back up and dancing.
Dancing is a fantastic way to keep fit, boost your confidence and meet new people.
Michelle Hatton, principal and proprietor of Michelle Hatton School of Dance & Performing Arts, and who will be hosting the event, said: "I feel events like these are the perfect opportunity to get up, start your journey to get fit and feel great, whilst at the same time raising money for such a great cause.
Most Popular
“Dance is a great therapy for physical and mental health".
All the proceeds from the event will be donated to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and tickets cost £5 each.
The first session is Saturday, November 12 from 7pm-10pm.
Visit http://www.michellehattonschoolofdance.co.uk/page/noticeboard for any updates.