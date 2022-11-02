Emmanuel Church in Bridlington will be holding line dancing lessons every week to help people in the community who lack confidence get back up and dancing.

Dancing is a fantastic way to keep fit, boost your confidence and meet new people.

Michelle Hatton, principal and proprietor of Michelle Hatton School of Dance & Performing Arts, and who will be hosting the event, said: "I feel events like these are the perfect opportunity to get up, start your journey to get fit and feel great, whilst at the same time raising money for such a great cause.

Line dancing is a great and accessible form of dance for beginners and experts alike.

“Dance is a great therapy for physical and mental health".

All the proceeds from the event will be donated to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and tickets cost £5 each.

The first session is Saturday, November 12 from 7pm-10pm.