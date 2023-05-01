The concert, called ‘Sing for the King’ at The Priory Church, will be welcoming the renowned Driffield Male Voice Choir alongside popular organist and pianist Sam Austin.

The concert is set to include a mix of traditional male voice songs and some new pieces to celebrate the Coronation.

Helen Hughes, the Priory’s churchwarden, said: “As part of our Live @ the Priory 2023 season of live music events, we're very excited to have the Driffield Male Voice choir to help us celebrate the Coronation in the historic setting of the Priory - which has held services and events for coronations for over 900 years!

The Priory Church, Bridlington, will be holding a special concert in honour of the Coronation.

“The acoustics of a big church lend themselves so well to the beautiful sound created by all-male voices and the audience will also be treated to some wonderful organ playing by Sam Austin.”

The concert will take place on Friday May 5 at 7:30pm.

