Bridlington Community Hub steps back to the roaring twenites to 'Put on the Ritz'
Bridlington resident John D Slater will transport his audience back to the roaring twenties with his engaging show ‘Putting on the Ritz’
The event, which takes place on Friday September 2, will feature songs from one of the most glamorous eras of the twentieth century.
Mr Slater said: “The one hour presentation is part of our monthly matinee series, which gives people the opportunity to get together once a month.
"It offers something for those who don’t like going out in the evening.”
The event, presented by Bijou Entertainment, promises: ‘A pocketful of songs, a handful of memories and a large helping of fun.’
It takes place at Bridlington Community Hub on Marshall Avenue (which is opposite Bridlington Stationers) on Friday September 2 from 2.30-3.30pm.
There is no admission charge, but a freewill collection will take place at the end of the performance for anyone who wishes to make a donation.