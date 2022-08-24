Bridlington Community Hub steps back to the roaring twenites to 'Put on the Ritz'

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John D Slater will 'Put on the RItz' at Bridlington Community Hub

The event, which takes place on Friday September 2, will feature songs from one of the most glamorous eras of the twentieth century.

Mr Slater said: “The one hour presentation is part of our monthly matinee series, which gives people the opportunity to get together once a month.

"It offers something for those who don’t like going out in the evening.”

The event, presented by Bijou Entertainment, promises: ‘A pocketful of songs, a handful of memories and a large helping of fun.’

It takes place at Bridlington Community Hub on Marshall Avenue (which is opposite Bridlington Stationers) on Friday September 2 from 2.30-3.30pm.