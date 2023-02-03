The event took place at North Bridlington Library on January 27 and highlighted the shortlisted contestants in the Festival of Words Poetry Competition.

Hosted by Librarian, Hayley Nicholson and head judge, poet James Nash, the evening was a celebration of poetry under the theme of ‘My Wonderful World’.

The three categories for winners were Primary, Secondary, and Adult. All categories had two highly commended poems, along with up to three winners.

The East Riding Festival of Words Poetry Competition took place at North Bridlington Library.

Winner of the adult competition and the coveted Jubilee Prize went to Judith Green, a care home resident from Cheltenham.

She said: “Thank you so much for the recognition, it really means the world to have my work acknowledged.”

Themes ranged from recounting a second kiss, describing a walk in the Peak District and an ode to chicken nuggets.

Leo M, one of the highly commended primary winners, travelled all the way from London to Bridlington to attend the celebration.

Hayley Nicholson, organiser of the Festival of Words Poetry Competition and librarian, said: “It’s such a lovely and wholesome event to host to celebrate these talented poets. With almost 800 entries, the calibre of these poems is impressive.

“Their work is amazing and it’s a pleasure to be able to welcome them to our library and hear their poems first-hand.”

Cllr Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service, said: “Congratulations to everyone who won, and well done to everyone who entered.

"We’re so lucky to have so much talent to celebrate year on year.”