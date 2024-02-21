Singer-songwriter and pianist Jenny Bray has written a special song about Bridlington.

Jenny wrote the tune while living in New York, when she was feeling homesick and missing her mum.

She is now hoping to perform the song to support fundraising activities, or events organised by the town council or lifeboat station.

Jenny said: “I'd love to perform it locally in the town to support any fundraising, town council or lifeboat ceremony events, so please get in touch!

"I am a busy performer and composer working in the USA and UK, and have just released a third album called One Hare One Owl.”

Bridlington is available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify, iMusic, YouTube Music, Deezer, etc.