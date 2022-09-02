Bridlington Priory choir launches new singers appeal - find out more here
Bridlington Priory’s choir is appealing for new singers and will be hosting a special event in October for children to showcase their voices.
The choir is looking to attract boys in Year 3 and above, and girls in Year 5 and above, to sing in one of the country’s finest churches, continuing a tradition dating back hundreds of years.
Paul Dewhurst, the choir’s director of music, said: “Parents, former choristers and scientific studies attest to the numerous benefits gained from being part of a such a discipline over a number of years.
“We plan to host an afternoon to give children chance to come and sing with us and find out what it is all about on Sunday, October 9.
“Anyone who would like more details can email me at bridlin[email protected] or call 07747 627269.”