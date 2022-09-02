Bridlington Priory choir launches new singers appeal - find out more here

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridlington Priory Church choir will be hosting an open afternoon on Sunday, October 9.

The choir is looking to attract boys in Year 3 and above, and girls in Year 5 and above, to sing in one of the country’s finest churches, continuing a tradition dating back hundreds of years.

Paul Dewhurst, the choir’s director of music, said: “Parents, former choristers and scientific studies attest to the numerous benefits gained from being part of a such a discipline over a number of years.

“We plan to host an afternoon to give children chance to come and sing with us and find out what it is all about on Sunday, October 9.