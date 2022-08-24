Bridlington Priory set to host Leeds Male Voice Choir - here's how to get tickets

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the direction of Tim Knight since 2014, Leeds Male Voice Choir has defied the traditions of the male voice choir genre, putting aside blazers and Welsh hymns, in favour of a modern approach with sharp suits and a diverse repertoire, drawing influences from North America, Scandinavia and the Baltic.

Mixing pop, sacred, folk, Broadway and classical music as part of an eclectic repertoire, the choir has been making high-quality music since 1916.

Tim said: “We have always enjoyed touring Bridlington Priory has long been a venue we wanted to perform in, and with plans to travel to the coast, we were delighted that we could make it happen.”

The concerts will feature sacred, classical music, pop and show tunes with music from composers including Gilbert & Sullivan, Sibelius, Randall Thompson, Vaughan Williams and a special composition by the choir's director Tim Knight, as well as songs made popular by the Michael Bublé and Bill Withers.

The concert will also feature special guest choir Cadenza, based in Driffield.

The performance is part of an East Coast tour including venues in Filey and Whitby.

Knight said: “The men take their music making seriously, and have been working hard since returning to rehearsals and are sounding great.

"It’s going to be a very special weekend.”

Leeds Male Voice Choir perform at Bridlington Priory on Saturday September 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be bought at Bridlington Priory Shop, Bridlington Spa, or via www.leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk and cost £10.