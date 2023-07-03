Bridlington pub to host special hometown gig to celebrate' authentically new' EP release
After starting their musical career in Bridlington, the band’s talent has now been recognised further afield. BBC Introducing said their music is “a perfect blend of haunting vocals mixed with an in-your-face sound akin to Foals”.
Previous singles have charted at #3 and #1 in the iTunes Rock Chart, and gained airplay on Amazing Radio, Total Rock and more.
Recent release “Spice King” was featured on The Independent’s ‘Now Hear This’ playlist, received airplay on BBC Introducing Humberside.
Flare Music said: “It’s bloody hard to release something that feels authentically new these days, but ‘Spice King’ is a catastrophically raw form of originality”.
The band are set to return to Bridlington for an intimate hometown gig on July 14 at the Black Lion Pub.
The concert will include support from Brooders and the Black Ravines.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/5n795254 for tickets and further information.