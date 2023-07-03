News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Bridlington pub to host special hometown gig to celebrate' authentically new' EP release

Bridlington band Feral Family are set to return to their hometown to celebrate the release of their new EP.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:40 BST

After starting their musical career in Bridlington, the band’s talent has now been recognised further afield. BBC Introducing said their music is “a perfect blend of haunting vocals mixed with an in-your-face sound akin to Foals”.

Previous singles have charted at #3 and #1 in the iTunes Rock Chart, and gained airplay on Amazing Radio, Total Rock and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recent release “Spice King” was featured on The Independent’s ‘Now Hear This’ playlist, received airplay on BBC Introducing Humberside.

Feral Family are returning to their hometown of Bridlington to celebrate the new release of their EP.Feral Family are returning to their hometown of Bridlington to celebrate the new release of their EP.
Feral Family are returning to their hometown of Bridlington to celebrate the new release of their EP.
Most Popular

    Flare Music said: “It’s bloody hard to release something that feels authentically new these days, but ‘Spice King’ is a catastrophically raw form of originality”.

    The band are set to return to Bridlington for an intimate hometown gig on July 14 at the Black Lion Pub.

    The concert will include support from Brooders and the Black Ravines.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Visit https://tinyurl.com/5n795254 for tickets and further information.

    Read More
    Here are all of the big name acts playing Bridlington Spa this summer
    Related topics:BridlingtonBBC