The Bluejays will be performing their brand-new show ‘Rave On’ at Bridlington Spa, which will be a musical journey through some of the most influential decades in music history.

Featuring West End performers, Rave On presents iconic hits from artists such as: Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, Lulu, and more.

Formed in 2012, The Bluejays began performing the greatest hits of the 1950s at weddings and private events.

Brand new 50s and 60s themed show 'Rave on' comes to Bridlington Spa Theatre on Monday 29 May, and doors open at 7.30pm.

With a rapidly growing reputation, the band were soon on an international stage. A particular highlight was being asked to play at Buddy Holly’s birthday celebration in Lubbock, Texas in front of Buddy’s family.

In 2017, The Bluejays embarked on their first ever theatre tour, playing across the UK to thousands of fans until the pandemic hit in early 2020.

Show creators and band members Dan Graham and Oliver Seymour-Marsh have spent the two years writing and refining this new show alongside keeping fans entertained and filming weekly lockdown tracks.

Mr Seymour-Marsh said: “We’ve had the chance to explore material we’ve not covered before and create a show which moves into an exciting new decade.

“We didn’t want to lose sight of the 1950s and of course, the story of rock and roll starts here, but we started to ask ourselves how could we explore the way the music travelled globally throughout the next decade?

"We stop around 1966 just before psychedelia turns up. But who knows, maybe that’ll be our next show”.

Mr Graham said: “We are so excited to be fully back onstage in front of live audiences - every show feels like such a joy! Every note of Rave On is played live on stage with as much faith in the original recordings as we could find. We love these songs as much as the audiences do and hope to play a part in keeping them alive for new generations to discover!”

