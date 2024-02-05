Sam Ryder shot to fame after representing the UK at Eurovision in 2022 with his song Space Man, coming a close second to Kalush Stefania from Ukraine.With a Marcel Bezençon Press Award, heavy rotation on BBC Radio 1 and 2, and number one album 'There's Nothing But Space Man' under his belt, Brit award nominee Sam Ryder is not one to miss. His eagerly awaited 2023 UK tour sold out in record time.Rising to fame on TikTok during the first lockdown of 2020, Ryder quickly caught the attention of some famous fans such as Justin Bieber, Sia, Alicia Keys and Elton John - with compilations of his videos appearing on The Ellen Show, BBC's Newsbeat and more.