Bridlington spa to host Eurovision sensation Sam Ryder for summer show- Here's how to get tickets
Sam Ryder shot to fame after representing the UK at Eurovision in 2022 with his song Space Man, coming a close second to Kalush Stefania from Ukraine.With a Marcel Bezençon Press Award, heavy rotation on BBC Radio 1 and 2, and number one album 'There's Nothing But Space Man' under his belt, Brit award nominee Sam Ryder is not one to miss. His eagerly awaited 2023 UK tour sold out in record time.Rising to fame on TikTok during the first lockdown of 2020, Ryder quickly caught the attention of some famous fans such as Justin Bieber, Sia, Alicia Keys and Elton John - with compilations of his videos appearing on The Ellen Show, BBC's Newsbeat and more.
As the videos kept coming, so did the fans - with his socials standing at over 17 million and crowned as TikTok's most popular UK artist account two years in a row.
The show will take place at Bridlington Spa on August 27, and doors will open at 7pm. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit https://www.bridspa.com/ to purchase tickets and to find out more information.