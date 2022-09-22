Sue said: "Patsy Cline and Friends is a good ole' county music show.

"From ballads to dance music, it covers all types of classic country that people still yearn to go and see, with all the hits from Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Welcome to My World and Hey, Good Lookin' by Lee Davidge and Marc Robinson who will play Jim Reeves and Hank Williams."

As a child, Sue became interested in Nashville singing sensation Cline, who scored a US top ten hit with Crazy in 1961.

Sue Lowry as Patsy Cline

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have been brought up on country music as my parents both toured in the same country music band. It's been around me all my life and I was destined to follow in my parents footsteps.”