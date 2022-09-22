Bridlington Spa to host Patsy Cline impersonator - here's when
Bridlington Spa plays host to a popular county music homage starring Patsy Cline impersonator Sue Lowry next month.
Sue said: "Patsy Cline and Friends is a good ole' county music show.
"From ballads to dance music, it covers all types of classic country that people still yearn to go and see, with all the hits from Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Welcome to My World and Hey, Good Lookin' by Lee Davidge and Marc Robinson who will play Jim Reeves and Hank Williams."
As a child, Sue became interested in Nashville singing sensation Cline, who scored a US top ten hit with Crazy in 1961.
Most Popular
"I have been brought up on country music as my parents both toured in the same country music band. It's been around me all my life and I was destined to follow in my parents footsteps.”
Patsy Cline and Friends takes place at Bridlington Spa at 7.30pm on October 8. Visit bridspa.com for further details.