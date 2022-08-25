Bridlington Spa to welcome Heaton and Abbott - here's how you can buy tickets

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are coming to Bridlington Spa.

The pair have announced an autumn UK tour playing some of the biggest shows they have ever done as a duo and will be joined by special guest Billy Bragg at the Bridlington Spa show on Thursday December 1.

Paul Heaton’s songwriting ability was recognised at the prestigious Ivor Awards 2022 where author/radio DJ Stuart Maconie presented him with a gong for Outstanding Song Collection.

Heaton is one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with some 15 million album sales under his belt.

He first came to prominence in the early 80s as front man of The Housemartins, who released two albums London 0 Hull 4 and The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death.

In 1988 Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who released 10 hugely successful albums but in 2001, Heaton took a break from The Beautiful South and released his first solo album Fat Chance.

The Beautiful South called it a day in 2007 citing musical similarities.

Jacqui Abbott was lead vocalist in The Beautiful South from 1994 to 2000 and she sang many of their signature hits including Rotterdam, Perfect 10, Don’t Marry Her and Dream A Little Dream.

Heaton and Abbott’s new album N.K-Pop is released on October 7.

Heaton went on to release two further solo albums: The Cross-Eyed Rambler and Acid Country.

In 2011 he wrote a musical called The 8th, based on the Seven Deadly Sins and asked Jacqui to sing one of the parts.

They have since released four acclaimed albums as a duo – What Have We Become, Wisdom, Laughter and Lines, Crooked Calypso and Manchester Calling.

They have already made two songs available from the album – the poignant ballad Still, which was described as ‘beautifully heartbreaking’ by Dawn French, and the gospel pop song Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two).

Their previous album Manchester Calling went straight to number one on its release in March 2020.