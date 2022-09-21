The centrepiece of this is Amy’s original Hull Aero Club membership certificate, along with a copy of Amy’s pilot’s licence, a pin badge in the form of Amy’s plane ‘Jason’, and some newspaper cuttings.

The items were donated on behalf of Christine Farrell, who lives in Australia.

An Australian by birth, Christine had a life-long interest in Amy Johnson and was a pilot herself, learning to fly helicopters in her 40s and setting up her own helicopter company in Canberra, Australia.

A copy of Amy Johnson’s pilot’s licence.

Dr David Marchant, museums registrar with the council, said: “By a strange coincidence, these items were bought at the same Christies auction in London (in 1995) when the council was able to acquire Amy’s spare canvas flying helmet and a set of goggles.

"Another person bought the original pilot’s licence, which, as far as we know, is still in a private collection.

"It’s great that these items have now found their way to us.”

The certificate and the pin badge are now on display in the Amy Johnson room at Sewerby Hall.

Amy’s original Hull Aero Club membership certificate.

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for opening times and admission prices and full details of all events and facilities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

This includes a '5 Things to Discover' challenge – a fun way for under fives to enjoy exploring Sewerby Hall and Gardens.