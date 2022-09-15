Bridlington's Michelle Hatton Dance School to perform 25th anniversary show - see which acts are joining them

Michelle Hatton is taking over the running of the ballroom dancing events in the Royal Hall. Picture by Paul Atkinson, NBFP PA1712-2f

On Saturday September 24, 7pm, the school will bring a marathon of performances to the Bridlington Spa Theatre in its new show, Celebration.

This year’s show brings a few surprises as the school relives dances from the past with current members among new showcases.

Guests include Bridlington singer Jordan Frost, Driffield’s singing Postman Martin Burniston and Brightstars Twirl & Dance Team, led by Liz Shipley.

The show has something for everyone including performances to music from Shrek, Moulin Rouge, Half A Sixpence, Aladdin, Encanto, Sister Act and many more.

Michelle said: “We are grateful for and proud of all the past opportunities – performing in the West End, dancing with the stars of Strictly, producing shows at the Spa Theatre, fantastic annual examination and competition results – and being part of many other events, working with professional acts and charitable organisations throughout the years.”

"Come and celebrate with us – this is a show not to be missed.”