Bridlington's This Feeling By The Sea announcement- Here's the 2024 line-up and how to get tickets

This Feeling By The Sea is set to return to Bridlington Spa this September.

This Feeling By The Sea burst onto the music scene last year and became calendar highlight for the Yorkshire coast, bringing the best of upcoming indie, pop and rock artists.

The indoor festival is set to take place at Bridlington Spa on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7.

The headliner for Friday has been announced as theroystonclub, who are newcmers to the festival. The Saturday headliner is returning favourites The K’s.

This Feeling By The Sea tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, March 18.

Bands set to play on the Friday line-up includes Pastel, The Rosadocs, Spyres, The Crooks, The Sheratons and Megan Wyn.

The Saturday line-up includes Seb Lowe, The Clause, The Kairos, Casino, The Slates and Dirty Blonde.

