Brit Award nominee Dermot Kennedy announces headline date at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Dermot Kennedy will play the Open Air Theatre in July

The Brit Award nominee – whose first two stunning albums both topped the UK charts – heads to the 8,000-capacity Yorkshire coast arena for a headline show on Friday July 14.

Tickets for this unmissable gig go on general sale at 10am on Thursday April 6 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

A dynamic and powerful live performer, Dermot has become one of the biggest and fastest selling Irish artists ever thanks to his mesmerising music and unforgettable live shows.

Dermot’s platinum-selling debut album Without Fear was the biggest selling album of the millennium by an Irish artist.

Hits such as Outnumbered and worldwide smash Giants deservedly earned him a huge following.

Follow-up album Sonder, built upon the massive success of Dermot’s debut and included a collection of his most heartfelt, uplifting and unifying songs to date.

Singles Kiss Me, Something To Someone and Better Days (which reached Gold status in the UK) catapulted him back to Number One in the UK Album charts.

Nominated for the ‘Best International Male’ BRIT Award in 2020, Dermot has now amassed five billion streams across all platforms, making him a platinum-selling artist in more than a dozen countries.

Beginning his musical odyssey as a busker on the streets of Dublin at the age of 17, Dermot’s unique ability to unify through his music has been apparent since the inception of his organic and meteoric rise.

His poetic, compelling music has resonated with music lovers across the globe, with Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes all calling themselves fans.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “Dermot Kennedy is one of the most critically acclaimed rising stars in the world today. We are delighted to be able to bring this incredibly talented and globally loved artist here to this wonderful venue. It is going to be an incredible night here on the Yorkshire coast.”

Dermot Kennedy joins Sting, Blondie, Pulp, The Cult, Hollywood Vampires, N-Dubz, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, Tom Grennan and the International Tour of MAMMA MIA! among the headliners at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.