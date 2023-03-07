Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Magical Bones, bringing his new show to Scarborough Spa

His new show is called Soulful Magic and it arrives at the South Bay venue on Friday May 12.

He promises a set of powerful illusions intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and, of course, the coolest, break-dance moves.

Bones’s uniqueness resides in his ability to effortlessly combine intricate sleight of hand with mesmerising illusions and jaw-dropping break-dance moves.

Magical Bones

The new exceptional show is the culmination of more than 10 years of stage work that Bones has been performing since his first stage show, the Sleight Of Dance, up to his most recent success, Black Magic.

His exceptional blend of comedy, multiple magic styles, and breakdance skills make him one of the most interesting, entertaining and impressive talent to witness and this spellbinding show is a must-see for both adults and children.

Bones says: “I couldn’t be more eager to go on tour and keep on sharing my passion with the world. With trust at the core, Magic can really inspire.

" I’ve always used magic to share my experiences of street culture and lifestyle and all the heroes that have inspired me – this show is a testament to all these things.

" I have poured my heart and soul into these new effects pushing myself to the realms of impossibility, and I believe this is my most ambitious project to date.”

Versatile, ingenious, and dynamic, Bones’s originality stands alone.

He has quietly built a loyal following through the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, West End and multiple TV appearances, including his breath-taking performances as a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, whichthe judges described as the ‘best-presented magic act I’veever seen!’

And although this is not a kid’s show, both adults and children are welcomed.

Magical Bones started his career as a professional hip-hop dancer, he was given the nickname ‘Bones’ because of his hard-hitting dance style.

He went on to establish himself as one of the most respected and prominent figures within the UK hip-hop scene, working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Madonna, Alicia Keys and Plan B, and is the featured dancer in the music video of Mint Royals’ number 1 smash hit single, Singing in The Rain.

Now focusing as a magician and illusionist, Bones has just completed a hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe Festival run, UK tour having previously wowed audiences in the West end and internationally as part of the worldwide hit Impossible.