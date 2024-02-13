Blue will play at Scarborough Spa on September 12

The popular performers, more widely known as Blue, have sold 15 million records worldwide and will head to Scarborough Spa on Thursday, September 12..

In the UK they’ve had three number one albums, 10 top 10 singles (including three number one’s), won Brit and MTV Asia Awards and sung with Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They formed in London in the year 2000 and had their first hit All Rise in 2001, a track which still sounds amazing today - over 20 years later.

Most Popular

Their first appearance came on the Big Breakfast, where as an unknown band they were the ‘family of the week’ appearing on the show from Monday to Friday and then performed on live TV for the first time that Saturday on CDUK.

By the time the track entered the top 10 fans were flocking to see them and Blue fever started!

Their debut album, also called ‘All Rise’, spawned four top 10 singles, including the number one’s ‘Too Close’ and ‘if you come back’ and the excellent ‘Flyby’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The album hit number one, sold over a million copies, and in under a year the band played their first fully live gig with a band at the MTV five night stand series of gigs in April 2002, the band having just won their first Brit Award for British Breakthrough act.

The boys followed up their successful debut with two more huge albums, One Love (Number one - 2002) featuring the number one lead track also called One Love and follow up singles U Make Me Wanna and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word with Elton John.

The album was certified four x platinum in the UK.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday February 14 at 10am.