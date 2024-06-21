Bryan Adams, Nile Rodgers and Richard Ashcroft : Everything you need to know about this weekend’s Dalby Forest Live Gigs.
Rock legend Bryan Adams will kick off the weekend of incredible music at Dalby Forest tonight, June 21, followed by musical pioneers Nile Rodgers and CHIC on June 22 and singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft on June 23.
Support will include Cassyette, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Apollo Junction.
Stage Times:
Friday June 21:
- 6:30 - 7pm: Rocketsmith
- 7:30 - 8:15pm: Cassyette
- 9 - 10:30pm: Bryan Adams
Saturday June 22:
- 5:45 - 6:15pm Sam Flannagan – DJ
- 6:30 - 7pm: Deco
- 7:30 - 8:15pm: Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- 9 - 10:30pm: Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Sunday June 23:
- 6:30 - 7pm: Tom A. Smith
- 7:30 - 8:15pm: Apollo Junction
- 9 - 10:30pm: Richard Ashcroft
All timings are approximate.
All Dalby Forest Live car parks open at 4:30pm and doors will open at 5pm.
Ticket holders can arrive at any time during the event. Those collecting tickets on the night should arrive by 8.45pm before the on-site ticket office closes.
Parking costs £8 per car in advance or free for Forestry England members. Parking spaces must be booked in advance.
Accessible Blue Badge Parking can be requested via Forestry England using the Online Accessibility Booking Form, (same charges apply).
Subject to availability, limited parking may be available on the day at a cost of £15, payable on arrival (card payments only). However for some events parking is already sold out.
The main drop off and pick up point is 450 metres (approx. 10 min walk) from the arena.
Customers with an accessibility need, who are arriving by taxi or personal lift, must contact the venue in advance, so arrangements can be made for drop off and collection.
People are advised to only bring items that are essential to your evening, as there will be bag searches.
It is also advised that people dress for the outdoors - bring something warm for later in the evening and bring waterproof jackets, as umbrellas are not permitted in the arena.
Concerts will go ahead regardless of weather, except in extreme conditions where the venue is deemed unsafe or unfeasible to hold the event.
Visit https://www.forestlive.com/dalbyforest for any available tickets and for further information.
