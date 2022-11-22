Buddy Holly at Christmas gig heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Come on folks, it’s time to roll back the years, cut loose and rock the night away

To celebrate the joy Buddy has brought millions of people worldwide, the band will play a brilliant and vibrant show appearing at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on Thursday December 8 at 7.30pm.

If you like Rock and Roll you’ll definitely love this. Songs include all-time favourites That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart and Oh Boy!

Producer Simon Fielder, of Simon Fielder Productions, a former actor in the original touring and West End Buddy show said: “This Christmas version of the show has always been a big hit with audiences and is established as an annual event at many of our theatres.

“Whatever folk have been through in the year, Christmas is a time to forget your worries and join with friends and family to celebrate all the good things in life. There is no better way to beat the blues and get in the Christmas mood than a good old rock ’n’ roll party with Buddy and the boys.

"Get your glad rags and your dancing shoes on and join us for two hours of music, magical entertainment and laughter with Buddy Holly and The Cricketers. Come on folks, it’s time to roll back the years, cut loose and rock the night away.”

The show’s star, Buddy Holly, said: “Hello UK! It’s been a crazy old couple of years, hasn’t it? But it’s finally come time for me and the Cricketers to hit the stage again and we can’t wait to see you dancing in the aisles, hoppin’ and boppin’, and having a merry Christmas with us! I’d personally like to invite each and every one of you to come see Buddy Holly and the Cricketers on tour in your nearest theatre - it’s time to dust off the dancing shoes!”

Buddy’s music has touched the heart of millions around the world and influenced many famous artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Brian May and many others. It’s also incredible how many younger people are now into his music. His music transcends time and audiences are a great mix of ages.

It seems that Buddy’s music - and Rock and Roll - really will never die.

This show has been delighting audiences for nearly three decades and has performed in many locations around the world including Europe and a tour of the US. It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK including Jason Shaw as Buddy and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the show appeared on BBC One's The One and Only, with Graham Norton notably commenting that they were “Buddy Brilliant”.

The show has always presented Buddy in the style of show we feel he would perform today. Authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and wonderful musicianship, all delivered with charm and humour.