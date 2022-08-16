Bumper weekend of music at Castle Howard as Proms, Ibiza Classics and Abba Symphonic come to the historic house

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Howard proms will finish with a spectacular firework display

A three-day weekend of music is set to take place at the magnificent grounds of Castle Howard in North Yorkshire from Friday August 19 to Sunday August 19.

On Friday evening, experience the hottest dance music with Café Mambo Ibiza ‘Classics At The Castle’, Saturday brings the annual Castle Howard Proms complete with a spectacular firework finale, while Sunday will see the grounds brought to life with stunning orchestral arrangements from ABBA Symphonic.

Café Mambo Ibiza Classic will bring the music and magic of the white isle for thousands of party people to gather under the stars in a festival-like experience.

A massive line up of DJ talent awaits, dropping modern and dance music anthems including, NYC superstar DJ Armand Van Helden; ‘Lola’s Theme’ hitmaker Shapeshifters who’ll perform a new live show complete with vocalists; the DJ and saxophonist duo Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, and Café Mambo regular, Erik Hagleton.

Saturday brings one of the highlights of the Yorkshire event calendar: Castle Howard Proms.

The evening promises a spectacular classical concert from The London Gala Orchestra and chart-topping opera star and BBC Radio Wales presenter, Wynne Evans and Broadway and West End star, Marisha Wallace.

Audiences can sing along to popular Prom classics, songs from musicals and flag-waving favourites such as ‘Jerusalem’, ‘Rule Britannia’, and ‘Pomp and Circumstance No.1’.

Conducted by Stephen Bell, this unforgettable evening will also see a flyover from a rare WW2 Spitfire and stunning laser displays, altogether creating a magical evening of entertainment.

This is a family-friendly, picnic-style concert for the ultimate British summer experience.

Closing out the weekend will be the spectacular ABBA Symphonic.

Star performers from the London West End production of Mamma Mia! including Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton, will take to the stage, backed by a stunning, full rock band, together with the Heart of England Orchestra.

Arranged and conducted by the Grammy Award winner, Steve Sidwell, ABBA Symphonic is a breathtaking concert of the band’s greatest hits featuring 25 much-loved tracks including ‘Waterloo’, ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’ and ‘SOS’, delivered on an epic scale. This event also welcomes visitors to bring a picnic.

Parking will be available on site, free of charge. Visitors should follow the directional signage on arrival. Blue badge parking is also available.

Set times for all events will be released in advance. Visitors can visit the LPH Concerts’ social channels for more info: @LPHConcerts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For existing ticket holders, there’s a ton of useful information in the FAQ section on the website covering a variety of topics such as accessibility, food and drink and what to bring to site – camping chairs are allowed at all events.

For more info, select the relevant event at https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/faqs/

The picture-perfect grounds of Castle Howard will provide the perfect setting for these outdoor summer concerts.