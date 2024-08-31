Busted: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Busted are performing at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (August 31). Photo:Jon Rhodes

Pop punk chart toppers Busted are performing at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre tonight (August 31)- Here’s all you need to know!

It has been 20 years since Busted first bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’.

It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the Number One smashes ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, ‘You Said No’ and the Top 3 singles ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘Sleeping With The Light On’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Busted’s many successes spread far beyond the singles charts. Three of their four studio albums also peaked at Number 2, with 4.5 million sales leading to eight Platinum certifications as well as a total of 25 weeks in the Top 10 and two 5x Platinum selling albums.

They have won two BRIT Awards – Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough – while multiple sold-out arena tours have seen them sell more than two million tickets.

‘Greatest Hits 2.0’ consists of re-recordings of tracks from their first two albums, ‘Busted’ (2002) and ‘A Present for Everyone’ (2003), as well as brilliant new song ‘Good One’. The album also featured a host of collaborations with the likes of Jonas Brothers, James Arthur, You Me at Six, The Vamps and McFly.

The doors open at 6pm and support acts include Skinny Living and Soap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An assortment of food and drink stalls are available inside the concert area.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Note that parking in Council car parks is free AFTER 6pm

Do not park on grass verges, across driveways or where an obstruction may occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search.

There are three designated smoking areas within the venue. These are located at the North, South and top of the venue.

For health and safety reasons, there will not be an opportunity for the general public to leave and re-enter the venue. A strict policy of no re-admission to the venue will be enforced.

Electronic cigarettes are not permitted for use within the venue seating/standing area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous. However, concertgoers cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/busted for further information.