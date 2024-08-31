Busted: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show
It has been 20 years since Busted first bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’.
It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the Number One smashes ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, ‘You Said No’ and the Top 3 singles ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘Sleeping With The Light On’.
Busted’s many successes spread far beyond the singles charts. Three of their four studio albums also peaked at Number 2, with 4.5 million sales leading to eight Platinum certifications as well as a total of 25 weeks in the Top 10 and two 5x Platinum selling albums.
They have won two BRIT Awards – Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough – while multiple sold-out arena tours have seen them sell more than two million tickets.
‘Greatest Hits 2.0’ consists of re-recordings of tracks from their first two albums, ‘Busted’ (2002) and ‘A Present for Everyone’ (2003), as well as brilliant new song ‘Good One’. The album also featured a host of collaborations with the likes of Jonas Brothers, James Arthur, You Me at Six, The Vamps and McFly.
The doors open at 6pm and support acts include Skinny Living and Soap.
An assortment of food and drink stalls are available inside the concert area.
Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:
- Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP
- Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG
- Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ
- Northstead Lower YO12 6PF
- Victoria Park YO12 7TS
- William Street YO12 7PL
In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.
Note that parking in Council car parks is free AFTER 6pm
Do not park on grass verges, across driveways or where an obstruction may occur.
Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search.
There are three designated smoking areas within the venue. These are located at the North, South and top of the venue.
For health and safety reasons, there will not be an opportunity for the general public to leave and re-enter the venue. A strict policy of no re-admission to the venue will be enforced.
Electronic cigarettes are not permitted for use within the venue seating/standing area.
Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous. However, concertgoers cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately.
The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered.
Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/busted for further information.
