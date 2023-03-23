It has been twenty years since Busted bounced into the charts with their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’. It kick started a succession of hits for the trio, including the #1 smashes ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’ and the Top 3 singles ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘Sleeping With The Light On’.

Now Busted celebrate their 20th anniversary by announcing a series of new versions of fifteen of their classic hits to be released in the build-up, with some very special guests.

Supporting Busted will be the iconic Hanson. The pop trio brothers are behind hits including the number 1 smash ‘MMMBop’, ‘Where’s The Love’, ‘I Will Come To You’ and ‘Penny & Me’.

Busted have announced their 20th anniversary tour and will be coming to Bridlington Spa on Tuesday September 12.

The line-up will also feature New Hope Club, who scored a Top 5 hit with their self-titled debut album.

The first track to launch the 20th anniversary celebrations will be a new version of Busted’s song ‘Loser Kid’ featuring Simple Plan, which will be released on April 14.

Busted’s many successes spread far beyond the singles charts. They have won two BRIT Awards - Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough - while multiple sold-out arena tours have seen them sell more than 2 million tickets.