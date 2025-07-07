Bill Scott, his wife Jan Burtenshaw-Scott, soprano Lesley Machen and actor-singer Tim Tubbs take Musical Serenade to Pickering

The cream of Scarborough entertainers take a show to the Kirk Theatre in Pickering this week.

Musical Serenade with Bill Scott and Friends with Kathy Seabrook play the venue for the first time on Friday July 11 at 7.30pm.

The Scarborough-based vocal quartet with guest flautist Kathy, of Scarborough Spa Ochestra, feature in Musical Serenade, a programme of classical and popular music.

Teacher, musical director and composer Bill Scott and his wife Jan Burtenshaw-Scott lead the quartet with soprano Lesley Machen and actor-singer Tim Tubbs, known to Kirk Theatre audiences for his roles with Pickering Musical Society’s musical productions My Fair Lady and Hello Dolly!

Virtuoso Kathy Seabrook joins the group, as well as playing solos from her own extensive repertoire, including bossa nova jazz, Debussy, John Denver, a fiendish piccolo extravaganza and a new piece written for her by Bill.

Expect anything from Fred Astaire to Buddy Holly, from swing to Sting.

Tickets £15 on the door or online at www.kirktheatre.co.uk

Soprano Nicola Mills takes to the Kirk Theatre stage the next day, Saturday July 12.

Nicola a classically trained soprano who has performed with some of Europe’s leading opera companies, including the Dutch National Opera, Glyndebourne Festival Opera and Opera Monte Carlo.

Rather than staying on the traditional opera stage, Nicola set out to bring her voice to the people, performing on streets, in cafés and at community venues around the world. Her mission is simple: to make opera accessible, personal, and full of joy.

Opera for the People is not a typical concert. There’s no fixed setlist – every audience member receives a ‘song menu’ and helps choose what is performed.

Whether you love operatic classics like Nessun Dorma, musical theatre favourites like I Could Have Danced All Night or something unexpected like Your Song or Barcelona, the show is built around what the audience wants to hear.

Between songs, Nicola she shares stories from her life in music. From growing up in a working-class town to singing on the great opera stages of Europe, the tone is never grand or serious.

It is opera without the snobbery. There is no need to know your Puccini from your Verdi.

Tickets for the Pickering show are available now via the Kirk Theatre website and box office and are priced at £15.