Cabaret trio Fascinating Aida return with new show to Scarborough Spa
Fasinating Aida are back at last! Following a smash-hit Autumn tour, Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman continue their extensive UK tour and will be performing at Scarborough Spa on Friday May 13 at 7.30pm.
By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:48 am
For nearly four decades Fascinating Aïda have captured the political and social fixations of our times.
Theirnew show will feature a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place. But the songs are mostly topical and the glamour remains unstoppable. With three Olivier Award nominations and more than 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song how can you possibly miss them?
Tickets: https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk