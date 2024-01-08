Calls to audition for production of musical based on Billy Elliot to be staged in Scarborough

Auditions are being held for a new production of Billy … A Musical Adaptation which will be staged in Scarborough later this year.

Auditions are being held for Billy ... A Musical Adaptation which will be staged at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall

The try-outs will be held at Hatton Performing Arts, Durham Street, Scarborough, on Saturday January 13.

The timings are:

Principal characters

Billy, Michael Caffreyand Debbie Wilkinson – from 3pm to 4pm.

Jackie, Jenny and Tony – from 4.15pm to 5pm.

George, Grandma and Mr Braithwaite – from 5.15pm to 6pm.

What you need to do

Please prepare any dialogue or song from any musical that best reflects the age and character of the role you are auditioning for.

Your audition piece should be no longer than three minutes.

Other characters include striking miners, ballet dancers and police officers.

Billy … A Musical Adaptation is based on the original stage production of Billy Elliot and is being directed by Duncan Lewis, who staged Jesus Christ Superstar at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough 10 years ago, with choreography by Julie Hatton, the principal of the Durham Street-based performing academy.

The musical director is Harry Bullen and the designer Rich Marr.

The production will be an adaptation, based on the original stage production – not the film – of Billy Elliot,” said Duncan.

“We are setting the show in 1984 to 86 Yorkshire – not the north east – where the miners’ strikes began.

“Our show will be ‘stripped back' and set in a working men's club. We will be using musicians,” said Duncan.

Billy Elliot is a 2000 British coming-of-age comedy-drama about a working-class boy who discovers a passion for ballet. The film starred Julie Walters and Jamie Bell.

His father objects, based on negative stereotypes of male ballet dancers.

Billy … A Musical Adaptation will be performed at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall on Friday June 28 at 7.30pm; Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30 at 2pm and 7.30pm.