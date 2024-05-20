Cast of 10 take to stage in Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre's summer show Brassed Off

Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre and co-producers Theatre by the Lake in Keswick and the Octagon Theatre Bolton are delighted to announce the cast for this summer’s production of the much-loved modern classic, Brassed Off

Adapted for the stage by Paul Allen from the screenplay by Bridlington-born Mark Herman, who also directed the smash hit 1996 film, the show will be directed by Theatre by the Lake’s artistic director Liz Stevenson.

The film starred Stephen Tompkinson, Ewan McGregor, Tara Fitzgerald, Melanie Hill, Jim Carter and the late Pete Postlethwaite.

A company of 10 including several actor-musicians will perform the new production full of grit, heart and northern humour.

The cast: Daneka Etchells, Maxine Finch, Joey Hickman, Joanna Holden, Matt Ian Kelly, Greg Patmore, Russell Richardson, Barney Taylor, Andrew Turner and Hannah Woodward.

The show will play at Theatre by the Lake from Monday June 24 to Saturday July 27.

It is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Friday August 2 to Saturday August 31 and at Octagon Theatre Bolton from Thursday September 5 to Saturday September 28.

It’s 1994 and the tight-knit mining community of Grimley, Yorkshire, are fighting to keep their colliery open.

Meanwhile, revered band leader Danny battles to keep his dispirited band of brass-playing miners together with the dream of qualifying for the National Championships at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

When the uncertainty around the pit’s future becomes too much for the band members, loyalty is tested, pressure mounts and the community begins to break apart.

With their whole way of life at stake, can the band find a way to play on?

Liz Stevenson says: “We’re thrilled to collaborate once more with co-producers Octagon Theatre Bolton and the Stephen Joseph Theatre on this dynamic in-the-round production.

"It’s a timely moment to present the play, 30 years after the 1984 miners’ strike. Our production looks back on the battles of this close-knit mining community, asking: what has changed? And what does this play mean to us today?

"We’ve assembled an incredible team to deliver a moving theatrical experience that celebrates the resilience of communities and the transformative power of music.”

The Brassed Off creative team includes Simon Kenny – set and costume design); Matthew Malone – musical supervisor, arrangements and additional compositions; Johanna Town – lighting design; Russell Ditchfield – sound design; Chi San Howard- movement director; Alice Roberts – costume supervisor and Callum Berridge – associate director.