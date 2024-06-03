Cast’s John Power to share stories of Britpop success when he comes to Scarborough Spa

Indie rocker John Power will share the stories and songs of his colourful career on an intimate new tour

Indie rocker John Power will share the stories and songs of his colourful career on an intimate new tour which includes a stop at Scarborough Spa next year.

John will hit the road next spring, taking in small, intimate venues around the country on his Cast, The La’s and Me tour.

John had one of the best rock ’n’ roll apprenticeship ever – playing bass as an 18-year-old in The La’s – the band’s song There She Goes cited as a founding piece of Britpop foundations.

Forming Cast in 1991, he sang, wrote songs, and played guitar for one of Britpop’s pre-eminent bands – securing two platinum-selling records before returning to the charts in 2024 with the magnificent Love Is The Call.

His solo career produced some of his best work – and now it’s time to reflect on Britpop, the hits – Alright, Sandstorm, Finetime, Walkaway, Flying and more – in this intimate show that mixes John’s best-loved songs with wild, funny, and tender stories.

John said: “I'm really looking forward to these dates. It's been a long career, from the early days in The La's, to forming Cast, releasing two platinum records, and then continuing to the present with our last album Love Is The Call.

"This tour will be a chance to tell that story - through stories and songs - in intimate venues. It'll give fans the chance to get to know me - and me the chance to reflect on some of the most memorable moments of the past 38 years."

John Power – Cast, The La’s and Me will provide a rare insight into an incredible career.

It comes to Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 12.

Before then join Will Young for an intimate evening of music and stories, featuring stripped-back performances of his hits plus songs from his new album Light It Up.

Young is at Scarborough Spa on Saturday October 12 and at Bridlington Spa on Tuesday September 10.

To celebrate Light It Up, Will is embarking on his most intimate tour yet – taking shape as an up close and personal evening of acoustic performances of all his hits as well as new songs, stories and conversation.

The 50-plus-date UK tour will kick-off in September and run through to December.

“I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been. I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities,” he said.

Yorkshire heroes Bad Boy Chiller Crew come to Scarborough Spa on Saturday July 20. Bradford’s Bah Boy Chiller Crew are MCs Kane, GK and Clive.

They are influenced by the ‘bassline house’ clubbing heritage they grew up around in the north of England as well as emergent UK and US rap.

The C rew made BRIT Awards history this year, arriving at the red carpet via horse and carriage and the boy’s performed live at the show to a star-studded audience, having been n ominated for Group Of The Year.

The crew’s debut album Disrespectful was met with widespread acclaim when it was released, peaking at number two on the Official Album Charts, second only to Ed Sheeran in an epic and well-fought chart battle.