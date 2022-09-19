Cayton duo Terri-Ann Prendergast and Harry Bullen release new single Taxi - watch and listen here

Terri-Ann Prendergast and Harry Bullen as Nalgo have released a new single

Take Fleetwood Mac, add spice, grit, driving guitars with edgy dual vocals and Nalgo Bay is what comes out.

The band features vocalists Terri-Ann Prendergast and Harry Bullen the band sit comfortably somewhere between Snow Patrol, Deaf Havana and Florence and the Machine.

Filled with intensity & ferocity it’s hard to ignore the intense vocal performances and the off-the-cuff raw sound.

Described by Tonspion as “sheer energy”, their records radiate passion through lyrical wit AND fearless northern spirit.

Their single Amsterdam was added to This Feelings Best New Bands playlist on Spotify and had play over at Amazing Radio.

Support from Jericho Keys at BBC Introducing saw them artists live in session in July and they have since played at York Pride and had a sold-out support slot for Pennine Suite.

Recent collaborations with Young Thugs Studio in York produced their latest single, Taxi, described by RGM Magazine as “proud and bold and utterly compelling”.

The summer indie rock banger has already caught the attention of BBC Radio 1’s Future Alternative with its driving guitar rhythms and a chorus that stays with you.

Other reviews:

“The intensity of their sound is certainly impressive, firing a really compelling and emotive

style, we think it will earn a big audience.” – Various Small Flames