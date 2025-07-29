The Yorkshire Auctioneer's Angus Ashworth is at Kirk Theatre, Pickering

Two events – one with Yorkshire at its heart and the other guaranteed to ‘give you the blues’ – are on their way to one of the region’s gems, the Kirk Theatre in Pickering.

Audiences are invited to ccelebrate Yorkshire Day – August 1- with an exclusive evening hosted by one of the region’s most recognisable faces, Angus Ashworth, star of The Yorkshire Auction House

The event offers a chance o enjoy the wit, wisdom and warm-hearted storytelling of the Yorkshire Auctioneer.

Born and bred in Ryedale, he founded Ryedale Auctioneers in Kirkbymoorside 15 years ago and became known for his down-to-earth style and expert eye for antiques.

Alex Voysey plays the blues at Kirk Theatre, Pickeirng

His auction house has grown into a thriving hub of heritage, handling more than 20,000 lots a year ranging from militaria and vintage toys to fine art and collectables.

The Yorkshire Auctioneer airs on Really and Discovery+, where viewers follow him and his team as they unearth hidden treasures from homes across the UK. He’s also a familiar face on the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip.

Audiences can expect a lively and engaging evening filled with tales from TV filming and memorable moments from the auction room.

With his natural charm and wit, Angus brings to life the people, history, and quirky finds that have shaped his career and delighted fans across the country.

The event will also include a question-and-answer session.

Theatre manager Luke Arnold said: “Yorkshire Day is a time for us to reflect on and celebrate everything that makes this county so special – its people, its pride, its humour and heritage. Angus Ashworth represents all of that.

"We’re thrilled to welcome him back to our stage and bring his unique stories to our community”.

The event is at the Kirk Theatrem Pickering, on Friday August 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and available from the box office at 01751 474833 or online at kirktheatre.co.uk

The venue will be electrified by one of the UK’s most dynamic and exhilarating blues acts on Saturday August 2.

The Alex Voysey Blues Band returns to North Yorkshire to present Best of the Blues – an evening celebrating the power, passion, and history of blues music.

It a journey through the genre’s rich legacy, interpreted by four musicians.

Whether your heart lies in the Mississippi Delta, the clubs of Chicago, the sweat-soaked stages of Texas or the British blues explosion of the 1960s, you will find something to connect with.

Alex draws from the well of his heroes – including Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Ray Vaughan, BB King, and Keb Mo – infusing their sound with his own flair and emotion. From slow-burning laments to high-octane showstoppers, the evening promises to deliver every shade of the blues.

Tickets are £22 and available now via the Kirk Theatre website: https://kirktheatre.co.uk/events/alex-voysey-best-of-blues/

Alternatively you can call the box office on 01751 474833.