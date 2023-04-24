Chart-topping Chesney Hawkes revealed as headliner for Malton's Meadowfest

Meadowfest has announced 90s pop sensation, Chesney Hawkes, as its headline act

The 90s pop sensation Chesney Hawkes, famous for his single the One and Only which topped the UK Singles Chart for five weeks, tops the bill at the event in Malton on Saturday 29.

Alongside Chesney Hawkes, the line-up will also include 11 support acts across two festival-sized stages including Abba Arrival, voted the UK’s best tribute band to the wedish pop group, Alchemy Live – A Tribute to Dire Straits and crowd favourites, HUGE – The UK’s Ultimate Party Band, which is returning by popular demand.

The full 12-hour line-up has been announced as:

Malton School Soul Band

Graeme Hargreaves

Gary Stewart

The Caleb Murray Band

Alchemy Live – A Tribute To Dire Straits

The Alex Hamilton Band

Arrival – The Hits of ABBA

Alistair Griffin and Band

This House We Built

HUGE – The UK’s Ultimate Party Band

The Y Street Band

Chesney Hawkes – England’s One and Only

To compliment the first-class music acts, Meadowfest offers a variety of street food stalls and bars for festival-goers.

There’s also plenty of children’s entertainment such as face painters, inflatables and activities to ensure a fun day out for all the family.

Set in the riverside meadows just behind the Talbot in Malton, the picnic spot is a picture-perfect, natural amphitheatre boasting superb acoustics.

The event is easily accessible on foot from the town centre and is only a few minutes’ walk from Malton train station. For those travelling by car, festival parking is available nearby.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, director of Visit Malton, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the one and only Chesney Hawkes as our headliner this year. ]

"We’ve chosen our acts to celebrate the 80s and 90s for this year’s Meadowfest, which we know will be music to everyone’s ears, and the line-up is set to be a huge hit with music lovers of Yorkshire.

“Meadowfest is one of our most-loved events each year, bringing amazing music, a fantastic party atmosphere, as well as delicious food and drink for the people of Yorkshire to enjoy.

“From The One and Only to Dancing Queen, we’re already looking forward to singing and dancing along to the hits as the sun sets over our riverside festival. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for our biggest year yet.”

A limited number of Early Bird tickets are available, starting at £20.00 (+ £1 booking fee) for Adult Admission (Aged 16+), which is half price compared to Standard Adult tickets.

Tickets for accompanied children, aged three to 15, are available for £2.50.