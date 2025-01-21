Chris McCausland's Scarborough Spa dates and where else you can see him in Yorkshire

Comedian and Strictly winner Chris McCausland

Comedian Chris McCausland is heading to Scarborough with his new show Yonks! and below is everything you need know.

Reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland was the first blind man ever to appear on Strictly Come Dancing and he lifted the Glitterball with is pro partner Dianne Buswell.

He had to postpone the tour of Yonks! and will miss the Strictly tour to make way for the new dates.

He went back on the road earlier this month. Following the success of his last tour, Speaky Blinder, which ran for more 140 dates and was filmed for broadcast on Channel 4.

Comparing Yonks to his last tour, Chris said: “All the material is different, but different in a lot of ways.

“The last show was pretty personal. There was a lot about my experiences of being blind, being a dad, being a husband, and doing all of that in the dark.

"This show has none of that really, this show is really quite daft. I’ve gone old school.

“It’s about loads of funny stuff, everything from my hatred of Shakespeare to my love of Schwarzenegger, from Jesus to doughnuts, and AI to turnips, it’s a real bucket load of stuff and family life doesn’t get a look in this time.”

You might have also seen Chris on Scared of the Dark, Would I Lie to You, Have I Got News for You, The Royal Variety, QI, Blankety Blank, The Last Leg, and tons more as well.

He was also in the film Bad Tidings with Lee Mack at Christmas.

His show at Scarborough Spa on Friday April 4 at 8pm.

There are a few tickets left for this gig. He returns on Thursday September 11.

The tour includes other Yorkshire dates: Grand Opera House, York, Monday February 3; Bridlington Spa, Friday February 28 at 8pm and Saturday March 1 at 1pm, 4pm and 8pm;

Theatre Royal, Wakefield, Tuesday March 4; Huddersfield Town Hall, Wednesday March 5; Leeds City Varieties, Thursday October 2, Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4 – two shows and Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday November 29.

He is at HarrogateTheatre on Thursday March 28, 2026; Wakefield Theatre Royal on Friday March 29, two shows and Hull City Hall on Saturday May 16, 2026 – two shows.