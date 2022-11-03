The special event will be held at Bridlington Rugby Club on November 27, from 10am-3pm, and hopes to raise funds for Ashleigh Ellerton’s inspirational campaign.

Ashleigh was told earlier this year that her breast cancer was terminal and she may have only three years left with her children.

Ashleigh said: “I have four very young children and we just want to make as many memories as we can in the three years that we know we’ve got together.

Bridlington Rugby Club will be getting into Christmas Spirit to help raise money for Ashleigh Ellerton's campaign.

“At the moment there are charities for both young and old people but nothing for young parents such as myself and I’d like to change that.”

Local woman Paula Jones is organising the fundraising Christmas Market and Craft Fayre, which will be full of family friendly fun.

There will be more than 20 stalls which local sellers will set up to showcase their handmade goods.

There will also be a tombola and raffle from which all the proceeds will be donated to Ashleigh’s campaign.

This event will encourage the support of local businesses while also helping a mum make memories with her children and support other parents in similar situations.

If you have anything that you would like to donate as a tombola or raffle prize, or if you would like to purchase a raffle ticket prior to the event, please contact Paula on 07952 036986 or email her on [email protected]