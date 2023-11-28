Christmas songs and readings in Yuletide Tales at Scarborough's YMCA

A Christmas celebration with a difference returns to Scarborough’s YMCA Theatre when Bill Scott and Friends offer Yuletide Tales, their annual concert of seasonal music and readings, with home-made interval refreshments.

The programme features local maestro and musical director Bill Scott on keyboard, singing with Lesley Machen, Jan Burtenshaw-Scott and Tim Tubbs.

“Expect Christmas favourites and less familiar songs, from around the world,” said musical director, Bill Scott, who arranges most of the quartet’s music himself.

“We do four-part harmony; and the music is in every conceivable mood, from much-loved carols and favourite pop songs to numbers from film musicals and new carols I’ve written… always with a little surprise or two.”

The readings and linking narratives have been put together and are mostly delivered by Tim Tubbs, who promises “poems, traditions and stories from all ages in every imaginable mood, all around Christmas and the many different ways it’s celebrated.”

The concert lasts for two hours, including the interval and is on Tuesday December 12 at 1pm.

Tickets cost £7.50 – no concessions – and include mulled wassail, mince pies and cake in the interval