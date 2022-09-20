Tom Seymour ready to help the day's visitors on the harbour on Whitby's Fish and Ships Festival. Picture: Richard Ponter, 192055p

Festival-goers can look forward to a celebration of Whitby’s fishing heritage over Saturday September 24 and Sunday September 25, including live cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend in the seafood kitchen on Endeavour Wharf, with a special focus on seafood.

Frenchman Novelli, 61, owner of Novelli Academy, will be in the Seafood Kitchen Marquee at Dock End on the Sunday, at 12.30pm.

Local chefs taking part in the marquee over the weekend are Paul Gildroy of The Magpie Cafe, Andrew Nightingale of The Hare and Hounds, Hawsker, Rob Green, UK chef ambassador for Seafish, Ryan Vasey, Lockers Fish and Christopher Thornally of Star Inn the Harbour.

Jenny Reynolds and Lynne Roberts take a step into the past at Whitby's Fish and Ships Festival. Picture: Richard Ponter, 192055p

The Fish Craft Marquee at the Pier Road Fish Quay will also see plenty of action.

Organised by Lockers Fish, there will be talks and fish craft demos including net mending, lobster pot mending, cooking and filleting demonstrations including master filleter Andrew Hodgson.

The tent will also have maritime music.

Whitby Sea Festival will entertain the crowds with sea balladeers and shantymen as well as local bands, a special concert, song competition and more.

There will be stalls aplenty, showcasing local produce, children’s activities such as face painting and balloon making as well as walkabout acts.

You can also join in interactive workshops, tours, talks and children’s activities at the Captain Cook Museum, Pannett Art Gallery, Whitby Museum, W Hamond - Whitby Jet Museum, Quayside, Whitby Harbour, Whitby Lobster Hatchery, RNLI Whitby Open Day and Blessing of the Boats, Parkol Engineering and Whitby Library.

Whitby lifeboat station Lifeboat and boathouse will be open for people to look around both days, with a special Blessing of the Boats service on Sunday at 2pm with the Bishop of Whitby.

The lobster hatchery on Pier Road will be available for behind-the-scenes tours and a small exhibition of the living seas.

A Shoal Waves arch featuring foil fish created by years four and five students from West Cliff School, East Whitby Academy, Ruswarp School and Airy Hill will be on display on Dock End.