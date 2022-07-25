Circus of Horrors new show comes to Scarborough Spa

Set in a decrepit fairground on the edge of nowhere. haunted by creatures of the unknown who had been plastinated as exhibits in The House of Wax and brought back to life by a Tesla Coil machine to run havoc.This new show is set to blow your mind with an amazing set, stellar lights, special effects and, of course, bizarre Circus acts, a sinister story and the darkest of magic all performed to an original rock score.The new show will be coming to the Scarborough Spa Grand Hall on Friday March 3 at 7.30pm.