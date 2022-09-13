Clash of the psychics Clinton Baptiste and Ramone Tamine heads to Scarborough Spa

Clinton Baptiste and Ramone Tamine head to Scarborough Spa

Clinton is the notorious clairvoyant medium psychic who bravely tells the punters what the spirits are saying … whether the recipient is willing to hear the bald truth or not.

Ramone is a Scottish soothsayer and spirit-channeller from the Caledonian cabaret circuit. His expertise in the Dark Arts is surpassed only in the dexterity of his cutting Glaswegian bitchiness.

These coiffured titans of the Unknown – the flamboyant Clinton and his Scottish nemesis Ramone – possess otherworldly skills that have rightly attracted audiences all over the world.

But despite the fact that each has a third eye they find it impossible use it to see eye to eye. Both claims to be a true mystical seer but each insists that the other one isn’t!

Now their very public spat is threatening to undermine them. Even the Parapsychological Institute of Great Britain feels that these two silly fakirs are bringing the serious subject of mediumship into disrepute. Repeated requests to desist the slander have fallen on deaf ears and now their rivalry is about to escalate to epic proportions.

So, buckle up for a battle of charisma, verbal one up-manship and hair-raising paranormal wizardry as the two megastars meet to finally decide who holds the title of “Britain’s Greatest Paranormalist”.

Clinton Baptiste is the creation of comedy actor Alex Lowe. Originally conceived for Peter Kay's Channel 4 sitcom Phoenix Nights in 2001and 21 years after the show first aired, Clinton continues to conjure up his extraordinary powers for a new generation.

Lowe is also well known for playing 'Barry from Watford', his 82-year-old creation from Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Noel Edmonds’ Channel 4 quiz Cheap Cheap Cheap.

Amongst his various acting roles, he has a number of credits with Kenneth Branagh – whom he met as a child actor of 14 years of age while in the West End play Another Country.

Later he joined Branagh’s Renaissance Theatre Company, touring with Richard Briers. He also appeared in Branagh’s film’s Peter's Friends and Much Ado About Nothing.

Lowe revived Clinton Baptiste for an appearance in Peter Kay's Britain's Got the Pop Factor and, in 2015, for Manchester Arena's Phoenix Nights Live, which raised £6 million for Comic Relief.

Ramone is created and played by actor, comedian and mimic Lewis Macleod. MacLeod’s various TV appearances include the Netflix production of The Crown, ITV’s Endeavour. BBC’s Zapped and C4’s Toast of London. Feature Films include The Lost King, Minions, Sixteen Years of Alcohol and Star Wars: Episode 1, The Phantom Menace.

Lewis is well known for voicing various award-winning commercials.

Their show is at Scarborough Spa on Saturday October 15.