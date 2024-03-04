Come on down to the Milton Rooms in Malton for a free Lazy Sunday Session

The Milton Rooms in Malton are hosting two free sessions

Every month, in the Lazy Sunday Sessions, established local musicians are invited to play in the venue’s updated bar area from 3pm to 6pm.

Entry is free and the first Sunday Session last month featured two talented local musicians, George Rowell and Maggie Wakeling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next session is a special Irish St Patrick’s Day jam session on March 17 featuring Patrick Robertson and friends plus Nick Thompson, while Phil Hooley and Abbey Follansbee are set to appear on Sunday, April 14.

Most Popular

In addition, on the last Sunday of each month, an open mic session has been launched, designed to give anyone a chance to bring their own instrument and show off their musical skills.

It again runs from 3pm to 6pm, entry is free and the PA system and microphones are provided.

The chair of the Milton Rooms Trustees, Ray King, said; “Anyone who’s been to Nashville in the United States knows that all the bars feature talented local musicians, so we decided on something similar to support our local musical community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our Sunday Sessions we pay a small fee, but there’s also a tip bucket for the audience to show their appreciation.

"Our first event was really successful; the bar was full, as was the tip bucket, and I suspect that our next event, which falls on St Patrick’s Day, will be even busier.

“We have also launched a monthly open mic event in the bar designed to give aspiring musicians the chance to perform in a professional venue with great sound, and in front of a smaller, but appreciative audience.”

The Tannahill Weavers, one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands, are back at the venue on Sunday March 10 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies.

Vicky Jackson presents her tribute to Pink at the venue on Friday March 15 at 8pm.